EVTEKER Electric Motorcycles Shine in Milan, Highlighting the Deep Integration of Chinese-German Technologies at the Exhibition
MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – On November 8th at 1:40 PM (8:40 PM Beijing time), during the “EVTEKER, Never be defined” press conference in Milan, a new electric motorcycle brand called EVTEKER officially unveiled its mysterious veil at the ECIMA exhibition. The brand introduced three highly anticipated new models during the event: Pioneer, Explorer, and Skylark. EVTEKER adheres to the core concept of “accessible technology,” continuously focusing on user experiences and needs. All products are equipped with standard features such as TC (Traction Control) and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), prioritizing user safety in product design. The brand is dedicated to providing electric motorcycles that are user-friendly, enjoyable to ride, and aesthetically pleasing. The newly unveiled models embody this guiding principle.