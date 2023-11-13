Blooming Ink Art in the City – INK ASIA 2023 Explores the Infinite Possibilities of Ink Art Through a Series of Programmes

INK ASIA joins hands with renowned curators, artists and galleries to present an array of events spanning over months with ink art showcases, outdoor installations, exhibition series, educational activities and more, providing an extraordinary journey into the realm of ink art.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 13 November 2023 – With the generous support of the “Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund”, INK ASIA 2023 presents a series of events and activities from now until 12 December 2023, aiming to bring a fresh perspective to the city with the possibilities of ink art, foster a dialogue between traditional aesthetics and contemporary interpretations of ink art, and provide a platform for artistic appreciation that inspires mutual enrichment.