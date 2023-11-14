Create a More Ethical Culture and Inspired Code of Conduct with NAVEX

PORTLAND, Ore – News Direct – 14 November 2023 – NAVEX , the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, today announced the launch of its new web-based Code of Conduct and subscription offering. This new capability will inspire employees to apply their organization’s values and standards while at work. Using this enhanced capability, organizations can create a more ethical workplace and build a better employee experience around their Code of Conduct in service of a stronger, more positive corporate culture.“It’s typically a significant task to create an effective Code of Conduct that is easy to access for all employees. NAVEX has been a valuable partner and helped our team simplify the process. Their knowledgeable advisors suggested best practice code topics based on our unique risk areas,” says Dominique Desjardins, Ethics & Compliance Specialist at BRP. “This has helped us to build a code that demonstrates our commitment to ethical practices and risk mitigation.”As a service offering, NAVEX’s solution includes access to an experienced team of risk and compliance experts that work with customers to ensure the intent of the code’s copy is right the first time. It also provides annual updates and in-depth reviews of new regulations and trends. It delivers an effective, bespoke code to customers and eliminates the need for a complete overhaul every few years.The enhanced Code of Conduct is seamlessly integrated into NAVEX One – a unified, simplified way for employees to engage with their compliance program:“Forward thinking organizations want to ensure everyone is familiar with, and abides by, their Code of Conduct. Our solution makes it easy for employees to access the code and use it to guide appropriate decision making. It also keeps the code updated for business and regulatory changes,” said NAVEX Chief Product Officer, A.G. Lambert. “In addition, the web-based approach allows for analytics that help leadership understand which topics covered by the code are of the most interest and where it might need improvement or more clarity.”To learn more about NAVEX Code of Conduct, read our blog, “ How (and Why) to Make a Meaningful Code of Conduct .”NAVEX is trusted by thousands of customers worldwide to help them achieve the business outcomes that matter most. As the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software and services, we deliver solutions through the NAVEX One platform, the industry’s most comprehensive governance, risk and compliance (GRC) information system. For more information, visit NAVEX.com and our blog . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn Scott Levesque+1 617-388-5773Hashtag: #NAVEX

