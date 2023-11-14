Daiken Biomedical’s Lutein Secures 2023 International A.A. Clean Label Certification

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 14 November 2023 – Daiken Biomedical, a prominent international health food manufacturer headquartered in Taipei, is committed to creating safe, sensible, and pure health foods made with high-quality raw materials. Daiken Biomedical maintains complete transparency about its ingredients, and its products have earned numerous international certifications from the authorities in recent years. In 2023, they achieved the remarkable milestone of receiving 13 Anti-Additive Clean Label Certifications, which speaks volumes about their dedication to ensuring the purity of the ingredients used for their products.