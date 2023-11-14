Vantage Data Centers Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments in Asia Pacific

Industry veterans join as president and CFO to drive further growth to keep pace with customer demand



DENVER, USA and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 November 2023 – Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the appointment of new executive leadership in APAC to support the company’s expanding regional presence. Raymond Tong has joined Vantage as President, APAC to oversee Vantage’s business including expansion, operations and strategy in the Asia Pacific market. Tong will work closely with incoming Chief Financial Officer, APAC Joel Cheah who leads Vantage’s APAC finance and accounting teams.





Tong brings more than 25 years of business and management experience to Vantage’s APAC business. He joins the company from SUNeVision Holdings Ltd., the largest data center operator in Hong Kong, where he served for five years as chief executive officer and executive director of the board. Tong’s rich experience leading teams to scale operations and deliver key business outcomes is well suited to spearhead Vantage’s growth strategy. Prior to his time at SUNeVision Holdings, Tong held executive-level roles at several companies including Maxim’s Group and China Resources Enterprise (CRE) Ltd.







As an experienced and award-winning financial executive with a focus on real estate investment trusts (REITs), Cheah brings more than 15 years of experience navigating finance, tax regulations, capital markets and investor relations. Prior to joining Vantage, he spent more than four years serving as CFO for Elite Commercial REIT Management Pte Ltd, manager of Elite Commercial REIT, where he helped lead the company’s initial public offering (IPO) and oversaw the maiden acquisition of 58 assets for a total of £212.5 million ($257.6 million). He also previously held senior finance roles at two other listed S-REITs.







Both Tong and Cheah will be based in Singapore at the newly expanded headquarters for the Vantage APAC region.







Jeff Tench will continue in his role as executive vice president of North America and APAC and will collaborate with Tong and Cheah to advance the company’s continued growth.







“As Vantage strengthens our senior team, I look forward to working closely with Raymond and Joel to pursue new areas of growth and meet customer demand across APAC,” said Tench. “Our growing presence in the region provides a key opportunity for us to drive the creation of digital hubs to support technological advancements, and I am excited to tap into their expertise to further grow our APAC platform.”







Vantage’s APAC business has seen a significant increase in its overall footprint in the last 12 months. The company currently has seven campuses across the region that are either operational or under development. For more information on the company’s campuses in the Asia-Pacific region, please visit https://vantage-dc.com/data-center-locations/apac/









For imagery of Mr. Tong and Mr. Cheah, please download ###For imagery of Mr. Tong and Mr. Cheah, please download here

Hashtag: #VantageDataCenters

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.







For more information, visit

MORE FROM THIS SECTION