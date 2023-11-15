Festive Shopping Just Got Sweeter At Avenue K Shopping Mall

Entertainment, contests and prizes await shoppers this Christmas at Avenue K Shopping Mall, as they deck the halls with some sweet-candy-themed decor.

Step into a world of festive enchantment as Avenue K Shopping Mall transforms into a candy themed wonderland, adorned with sweet delights and holiday magic, which blends the joy of the season together with the thrill of shopping.





As a token of appreciation Avenue K Shopping Mall presents exciting rewards and redemption opportunities for AK App members all throughout the event. From exclusive discounts to festive giveaways, the mall aims to spread the spirit of generosity and gratitude that is synonymous with Christmas.





AK App members who spend RM500 and above in a maximum combination of 2 receipts can look forward to an exclusive Avenue K Shopping Mall porcelain bowl, while those spending RM350 and above also in a maximum combination of 2 receipts may redeem a Samba Brazilian Steakhouse cash voucher worth RM100.





That’s not all, as five lucky shoppers will walk away with prizes from C.Michael London and Leather Avenue. Complimentary gift wrapping is also provided, which is in tune with this season of giving, so worry not about buying too much.





Adding a rhythmic beat to the festivities, Avenue K Shopping Mall will feature musical performances by Primrose Hill Active Learning and live entertainment by Kelab Belia Setiakawan throughout the event period. Be entertained by dancing Santarinas, and get the chance to meet and greet Santa Claus himself as he patrols the mall handing out goodies.





Shoppers can partake in a Facebook photo/video contest, where three of the most creative participants will win RM150 worth of prizes. Eager participants can make their way to the four dedicated locations in Avenue K Shopping Mall, which are the Giant Xmas tree at the ground floor atrium, Above staircase at level 3, Rooftop at level 4 and Creative Corner at level UC/C.





Fearing the Christmas congestion? A RM5 promo code “AVENUEKRIDE” is up for grabs for the first 1000 shoppers that book a ride with airasia Ride.





The final cherry to top off this already sweet celebratory cake are the exclusive vouchers and freebies provided by tenants at Avenue K Shopping Mall for AK App members. For a full list of participating tenants, please visit the Avenue K Shopping Mall website.





So don’t delay! Get your Christmas spirits in full swing today by visiting Avenue K Shopping Mall, a wonderland of sugary sweet fun awaits.