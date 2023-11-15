IPS Malaysia Berhad Sets The Stage For Sustainable Transformation
Shaping the Future of Rotating Assets for a Greener Tomorrow
JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 15 November 2023 – Industrial Plants and Services (IPS) Malaysia Berhad has not only established its prominence in sustainable energy practices by taking a primary role as the rotating service provider for the innovative Net-Zero Carbon Initiative, but also signaled its readiness to assist other companies with similar aspirations.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook