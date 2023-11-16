Macao Poised to Woo Global Travelers with Knockout Events and Streamlined Traffic Facilities
MACAO SAR – Media OutReach – 16 November 2023 – Macao, the top vibrant and dynamic Asian city, is thrilled to once again welcome travellers worldwide with a series of fabulous activities. With a rich selection of exciting events and the highly anticipated 70th Macau Grand Prix, Macao targets to curate an unparalleled travel experience. The Macao Government Tourism Office (“MGTO”) is also delighted to emphasize the city’s unique charm and convenience by highlighting the new intermodal bonded bus service between Macao and Hong Kong International Airport (“HKIA”).