Saudia Launches Hajj & Umrah Platform USA and Canada, Expanding Its Reach to North American Markets

Strategic expansion marks important milestone for Saudia Umrah and Muslim pilgrims residing in the United States and Canada

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Newsfile Corp. – November 19, 2023 – Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of its dedicated Umrah website in the American and Canadian markets during the World Travel Market in London. This strategic expansion marks an important milestone for Saudia Umrah, a sub platform of Saudia, as it seeks to provide exceptional and hassle-free Umrah experiences to Muslim pilgrims residing in the United States and Canada.