OR builds on its track record of PTT lubricants innovation to grow in international markets by leveraging its well-established distribution network and strategic partnership
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 21 November 2023 – In light of ever-evolving global lubricants market, Thailand’s leading oil and retail company PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR) has continued to retain its robust presence and reputation for excellence as Thailand’s no. 1 lubricants brand with growing international penetration over the years. With integrated lubricant operation under the PTT Lubricants trademark, OR offers a diverse product line catering to various industries with lubricants designed for gasoline and diesel engines, motorcycles, trucks, marine and fishery machinery, and agricultural and industrial machinery.