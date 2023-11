Cellini Unveils New Flagship Store at Changi Business Park, Redefining Furniture Shopping in Singapore

Aiming to revolutionise furniture shopping experiences, Cellini proudly unveils its transformative Flagship store and Experience Centre at Changi Business Park. Discover a world of style and innovation and be amongst the first to witness an exclusive showcase of the home-grown designer furniture brand’s latest furniture collection at this new Changi Flagship Store.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023– In a strategic move to redefine the world of furniture and its legacy of excellence spanning 37 years, Cellini recently introduced its new flagship store at Changi Business Park . Situated in the heart of a bustling financial hub, this sixth showroom not only showcases a stunning collection of premium furniture but also embodies the brand’s commitment to artistic expression. Having officially opened its doors, the flagship store blends the charm of time-honoured traditions with cutting-edge innovation with features such as Interactive Galleries and a combined Head Office, among others.