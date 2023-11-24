Extreme Weather Takes Heavy Toll, Carbon Reduction a Must in Daily Life, HKWPEA Launches Environment and Conservation Fund Carbon Neutrality Campaign

Guests called for support for the “Carbon Neutrality Campaign” by posing with a “net-zero” hand sign.

(From left to right: Du Yong-hai, General Manager of HKPC, Grace Tse, Vice President of HKWPEA, Dr. Eric Cheng, Chairman of ECF, Fong Kin-wa, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection (1), Sandra Mak and Grace Kwok, Co-Chairpersons of Sustainability Committee, HKWPEA)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023 – Climate change is causing adverse effects worldwide, including extreme weather events that are becoming increasingly evident and worrying. In response, various regions are actively undertaking green transformation and making every effort to reduce carbon emissions. The Hong Kong SAR Government has set ambitious targets to combat climate change through the ‘Climate Targets of Hong Kong’ initiative aimed at reducing carbon emissions by 50% before 2035 in Hong Kong, and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To achieve these goals without eroding our quality of life, it is essential for all citizens and industries to raise their awareness of carbon emissions associated with our daily life: clothing, food, living, and travel. By exploring ways to reduce our carbon footprints, working together to change our habits and embracing sustainable living, we can make a significant contribution to mitigating the effects of climate change.Funded by the Environmental and Conservation Fund (ECF), the Hong Kong Women Professionals and Entrepreneurs Association (HKWPEA) launched theat the Zero Carbon Building today. The Hong Kong Productivity Council is the Campaign Implementation Agent. The Campaign promotes carbon reduction by adopting sustainable and low-carbon practices in both personal and institutional contexts. It encourages individuals and organizations to adopt sustainable, low-carbon, green lifestyles and operating models and to work together to build a lower-carbon future. The Campaign is put together in response to the global call for action on climate change and reduction in carbon emission, and to help actualise Hong Kong SAR Government’s vision of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Through this initiative, the HKWPEA seeks to create a significant impact by mobilising for behavioural change. Mr. Fong Kin-wa, Deputy Director of Environmental Protection (1) and Dr. Eric Cheng, Chairman of ECF, are Guests of Honor of the Campaign Launch Ceremony.said, “As per our national ‘dual carbon’ targets, Hong Kong is striving to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce the total carbon emission level by half against the 2005 baseline before 2035. Through carbon neutrality publicity campaigns, the Government encourages the community to change habits and reduce carbon emission together to embrace low carbon living.”said, “As an active member of society and business, HKWPEA has always been keen on sustainable development, which is the ‘golden key’ to solving any problem. Following the success of the city-wide “FoodEver WasteNever” Campaign in 2017, which succeeded in reducing food waste by as much as 12%, the HKWPEA is pleased to receive ECF funding again to launch the territory-wide Carbon Neutrality Campaign this year. The impact of climate change is far-reaching, calling for immediate, urgent action, or else we could face catastrophic consequences. Our Campaign is designed to be very practical, with a competition centered around reducing carbon emission related to our daily life: clothing, food, living, and travel. Over the course of the one-year plus campaign, we will organize more than ten activities, including visits, workshops, and seminars covering different topics to promote participants’ in-depth understanding of sustainable development and carbon reduction. The goal is to facilitate participants to enhance knowledge, and to explore practical and sustainable Green Living actions, so as to gradually adopt a low-carbon, green lifestyle.”The Carbon Neutrality Campaign Competition spans approximately one year and aims to encourage participants to adopt sustainable low-carbon lifestyles in all aspects of clothing, food, living, and travel. Participants who demonstrate outstanding reduction will have the opportunity of winning amazing prizes. To facilitate participation and record-keeping, a dedicated competition online platform has been created ( https://CarbonNeutralityhk.com ) for individuals/institutions/teams up to 4 members to register for the competition, record their carbon emission at designated points, and track changes in their carbon footprint over time. The platform also provides carbon reduction tips and related information, hoping to inspire participants to innovate more practical and effective Green Living actions. By providing a user-friendly and informative platform, the HKWPEA hopes to mobilise widespread participation and facilitate individuals and organizations to make sustainable changes in their daily lives.The Carbon Neutrality Campaign has hitherto received support from 14 professional and business organizations, including (in no particular order) the Association of Women Accountants (Hong Kong) Limited, Chinese Manufacturers Association, Chinese Women Entrepreneurs Association, Division of Environment and Sustainability of HKUST, Energy Institute (Hong Kong Branch), GBA Carbon Neutrality Association, Hong Kong Federation of Women Lawyers Limited, Hong Kong Green Strategy Alliance, Hong Kong Retail Management Association, Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association, Hong Kong Women Doctors Association, Hong Kong Institute of Qualified Environmental Professionals, Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Environmental Division and Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies. The Carbon Neutrality Campaign has also received sponsorship from organisations including the following (in no particular order) Cathay Pacific Airways (donation of business tickets to Asia destinations), Sino Group (hotel packages at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong and Hong Kong Gold Coast Hotel), Swire Coca-Cola HK (beverages and premium items), Lexington Limited (silicone reusable flexi straws), and Nicer Holdings Ltd (scooters). Today's venue for the launch ceremony is sponsored by Zero Carbon Park.

About the Environment and Conservation Fund Carbon Neutral Campaign

The Environment and Conservation Fund Carbon Neutral Campaign is a comprehensive effort aimed at promoting carbon neutrality across various sectors. Our campaign seeks to raise public awareness and encourage community involvement in carbon neutrality, with the ultimate goal of fostering persistent behavioral changes. To achieve this, we provide guidance and resources for individuals and organizations to implement sustainable practices and reduce their carbon emissions. Additionally, we strive to foster a culture of sustainability and inspire collective action towards carbon neutrality. Through this campaign, we hope to build a more sustainable future and contribute to the global effort to mitigate climate change. For more information about the campaign, please visit