The 2023 Shenzhen New Energy Vehicle Industry Showcased Its Development in Macao to Strengthen its Expansion into Portuguese Speaking Countries
MACAO, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023 – The 2023 Shenzhen New Energy Vehicle Industry (Macao) Conference was held on 22nd November at the Wynn Palace in Macao. It comprehensively showcased the achievements of Shenzhen’s new energy vehicle industry development and promoted the market-oriented, rule-of-law, and internationalized business environment in Shenzhen. The event welcomed and encouraged various sectors in Macao to seize the opportunities for the development of China’s new energy vehicle industry. Mr. Wang Shourui, Vice Mayor of Shenzhen, Yang Hao, Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macau SAR, Zhang Zuowen, Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Zan Dong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of the China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum (Macao) (appointed by Portuguese-speaking countries), Jiang Likun, Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shenzhen, and representatives from various sectors of government and business in Shenzhen and Macao, totaling nearly a hundred people, attended the event.