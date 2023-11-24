Together, WE Thrive: WeWork Hong Kong celebrates its 7th anniversary, fostering a collaborative business ecosystem
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2023 – WeWork Hong Kong hosts a networking extravaganza with remarkable festivities on November 23-24 at its Lee Garden One, Causeway Bay location, to mark its seven-year milestone of offering world-class flexible workspaces in Hong Kong and across Greater China. Themed Together WE Thrive, the two-day event of the year brings together members, partners and guests to celebrate connections and collaborations. With stunning views overlooking Victoria Harbour, this ‘who’s who’ gathering of the Hong Kong business community is not to be missed.