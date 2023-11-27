10th Edition of Singapore Media Festival to Spotlight Innovative Technologies, New Media Skills, and Creators’ Content

Festival-goers can celebrate the past and experience the future of Asia’s media industry’s best, with 11 days of screenings, showcase pavilions, discussion panels, fan meets, and more. New events Nas Summit Asia and Creators Con bring content creators to the festival
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 November 2023 – Taking place from 30th November to 10th December 2023, the Singapore Media Festival (SMF) returns for its 10th edition with a robust line-up of programmes from the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) and a new addition, Nas Summit Asia. Hosted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the festival is expected to gather over 50,000 top media professionals, leaders, talent, content creators and consumers from Asia and around the world to make new dreams, content and connections here. With the best of Asia’s media industry assembling on Singapore’s shores, members of the public can enjoy more than 100 of the region’s top films and experience the best in pop culture, television, and new media.