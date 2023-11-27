Boosting your spatial music mixing workflow

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 27 November 2023 – Spatial audio expert Dear Reality introduces its VR mixing controller, dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT, to Steinberg’s Cubase 12, extending its built-in Dolby Atmos capabilities. The VR application streamlines spatial audio productions, enabling extensive in-headset control of the most-used DAW functions and the dearVR PRO spatializer plugin. dearVR SPATIAL CONNECT facilitates intuitive positioning and automation of audio tracks via gesture control in a virtual 360° environment. In combination with Dear Reality’s dearVR MONITOR headphone monitoring plugin for multi-channel speaker setups, Cubase users can now benefit from a professional toolset that brings spatial productions to the next level.