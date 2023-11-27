DPM Heng Swee Keat witnesses the launch of ‘Golden Hearts’ programme by RGE, in partnership with Heartware Network, to foster a strong connection between the people and private sector
- RGE will commit to a long-term partnership with Heartware Network through the ‘Golden Hearts’ programme
- To launch RGE’s ‘Golden Hearts’, more than 200 Heartware Network youth volunteers and RGE employees engaged over 200 beneficiaries and caregivers from five (5) social service organisations at Gardens by the Bay
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 November 2023 – Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, who is also Chief Patron of Heartware Network (HWN), witnessed the launch of RGE’s new corporate volunteer programme with HWN named ‘Golden Hearts’ today.
