Fortune Announces Speakers for Brainstorm Design Macau 2023

Tom Dixon, Founder and Creative Director, Tom Dixon

Valerie Casey, SVP and Chief Design Officer, Walmart

Teman Evans, Global Chief of Design, General Mills

Andrew Lazarow, Studio Leader, The Lab at Rockwell Group

Francis Belin, President, Christie’s Asia Pacific

Keith Griffiths, Chairman and Founder, Global Principal Designer, Aedas

Tim Fu, Designer, Studio Tim Fu

Zhang Fan, Vice President and Head of Design, GAC R&D CENTER

Frank Wu, Head of Design, JIYUE Auto

Cliff Kuang, Author, User Friendly; UX Designer

Liselott Stenfeldt, Director of R&D, Gehl

Tina Norden, Partner and Principal, Conran and Partners

Mauro Porcini, Chief Design Officer, PepsiCo

MACAU/HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 November 2023 – Today, Fortune announced the lineup of speakers for Brainstorm Design 2023, a unique international conference dedicated to exploring the intersection of business and commercial design. The event will be held in Macau, China for the very first time on December 6 at MGM COTAI.This year’s theme, “Empathy in the Age of AI,” explores the ways AI shapes commercial design, architecture, and art, as well as the design challenges related to climate change, sustainability, diversity and more. The conference will also focus on the philosophies and working methods great designers bring to their work and examine how established designers can collaborate with global firms.In this groundbreaking collaboration with FORTUNE, MGM is set to pioneer the introduction of Fortune Brainstorm Design conference to Macau. This initiative echoes with MGM’s pledge to curate world-renowned and high-quality Meeting, Incentives and Conferences, which gathers great minds from all around the world and helps enhance Macau as a global exchange hub for commercial innovation through the lens of design.Brainstorm Design is the latest addition to Fortune’s influential Brainstorm conference series and will feature Fortune 500 executives and the world’s preeminent designers. Together, the speakers will explore the crucial question of how to achieve business results through design. The event also will welcome experts to share their insights and discuss the latest cutting-edge design tools that are transforming their industries.The roster of participants and speakers includes thinkers from diverse fields, such as industrial and product design, architecture and urban planning, user experience design, graphic design, fashion, financial services, software, travel, hospitality, and many more.“Great businesses know the value of great design,” said Clay Chandler, Fortune Executive Editor for Asia and Brainstorm Design editorial chair. “And in a world where more and more decisions are delegated to robots and algorithms, many firms are finding good design more important than ever. At this year’s Brainstorm Design, we will explore the ways in which the world’s leading companies use the methods and insights of designers to stay close to customers, spur innovation, navigate uncertainty, and identify new sources of growth. We will also debate the ways in which artificial intelligence and other digital technologies are reshaping the designer’s role.”This year’s speakers include:At the heart of Macau’s charm lies a captivating blend of Chinese and Western cultures, which makes the city a vibrant magnet for creative talents worldwide. The city offers an inspiring haven for artistic expression and intellectual exploration against its open and inclusive backdrop with rich historical tapestry and contemporary cosmopolitan ambiance. The conference will also address the design future of Macau, calling thought leaders for game-changing ideas to reimagine this year’s host city of Brainstorm Design.The 2023 Brainstorm Design agenda here The Fortune Brainstorm Design 2023 is hosted by MGM; its strategic sponsor is Wuliangye.Hashtag: #Fortune

