StartmeupHK Festival 2023 Concludes with Resounding Success
Pioneering sustainability across all sectors and propelling global startups towards a future of boundless possibilities
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 November 2023 – The StartmeupHK Festival 2023 concluded on 17 November after an exhilarating week-long series of events, networking activities and pitching competitions. Organised by Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the Festival drew over 12,000 participants and 16,000 online viewers from 85 countries and territories, consisting of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, tech enthusiasts and government officials. The Festival’s theme, A Future Unlimited, set the stage for more than 600 visionary speakers from across the globe. Over 800 one-to-one business matching meetings were also conducted between startups and investors and potential partners to explore business opportunities.
