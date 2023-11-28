Transamerica Life Bermuda Appoints Brian Chui As Chief Operating Officer

The appointment will drive service excellence across all aspect of operations and reinforce TLB as the provider of choice among customers and partners

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 November 2023 – Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) today announced that Mr. Brian Chui has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).In his new role, Mr. Chui will assume leadership over Operations, covering New Business, Underwriting, Customer Service and Claims.Based in Hong Kong, Mr. Chui was most recently Chief Risk Officer at TLB, a role he had held since 2019. He joined Aegon Asia in 2007 and was promoted to the role of Head of Risk at TLB in 2011.With more than 15 years spent at TLB leading risk management and various functions, Mr. Chui has unrivalled experience and expertise across all aspects of operations, and has been pivotal in driving key transitional projects and initiatives.“Brian is a proven leader at TLB who understands our business impeccably and will be instrumental in reinforcing our strategic goal of being the provider of choice among our customers and business partners,” said Chirag Rathod, CEO of TLB. “I am confident that Brian is poised to drive service excellence across all aspects of operations and deliver on our promise of safeguarding generations of wealth.”Mr. Andy Wong relinquished the Chief Operating and Transformation Officer role on 17 November, 2023.TLB is a leading life insurance company specialised in serving high net worth (HNW) and ultra HNW (UHNW) individuals. With its established expertise in wealth accumulation and protection serving multiple HNW markets worldwide, TLB has extensive experience in handling large sums assured and complex cases to support legacy and business planning for its customers.Hashtag: #TransamericaLifeBermuda

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transamerica Life Bermuda

Transamerica Life (Bermuda) Ltd. (TLB) is a recognised leading HNW life insurance provider with extensive expertise in all aspects of HNW wealth protection, including handling large sums assured and complex cases supporting legacy and business planning. Transamerica has been in Asia for over 90 years and has been a pioneer in managing universal life portfolios for over 40 years. TLB was awarded an “Outstanding Responsible Insurer (2021)” award and a “Best-in-Class (2021)” award for its Universal Life Alpha product at the 12th Benchmark Wealth Management Awards in Hong Kong. TLB is part of the Aegon Group, an international financial services group that unites a diverse range of businesses that, together, help millions of people around the world live their best lives by offering a broad mix of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. Further information about TLB is available here: