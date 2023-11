China Business Knowledge White Paper Series – Where Guanxi Matters: The Modern Chinese Financial Sector

Prof. Wu Donghui and Prof. George Yang, School of Accountancy at CUHK Business School

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 November 2023 – China’s financial services sector has experienced burgeoning growth in the past two decades. Hong Kong and Shanghai rank among the top 10 global financial centres in 2023 , according to the Global Financial Centres Index 33. By the end of 2022, the country’s financial institutions had a total of 419.64 trillion yuan (around US$57.57 trillion) in assets, increasing 9.9 percent year on year.