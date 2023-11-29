China Business Knowledge White Paper Series – Where Guanxi Matters: The Modern Chinese Financial Sector

Prof. Wu Donghui and Prof. George Yang, School of Accountancy at CUHK Business School
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 November 2023 – China’s financial services sector has experienced burgeoning growth in the past two decades. Hong Kong and Shanghai rank among the top 10 global financial centres in 2023, according to the Global Financial Centres Index 33. By the end of 2022, the country’s financial institutions had a total of 419.64 trillion yuan (around US$57.57 trillion) in assets, increasing 9.9 percent year on year.