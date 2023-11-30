GP Industries completes a sustainability-linked loan of HK$660 million in key milestone for Asia’s consumer batteries sector

Published: November 30, 2023

Sustainability targets include greener manufacturing practices and corporate sustainability initiatives

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – GP Industries Limited (“GP Industries”, SGX: G20), the 85.59%-owned subsidiary of the Hong Kong-listed Gold Peak Technology Group Limited (“Gold Peak”, SEHK: 40), today completed a 3-year syndicated sustainability-linked loan facility (the “SLL Facility”) of HK$660 million with 6 major banks in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the SLL Facility was favorably received by the market, resulting in an oversubscription.

