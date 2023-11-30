Step into Gilded Elegance and a Refined Christmas Affair at the “Ferrero Rocher Golden Christmas Garden”

Experience Unforgettable Holiday Magic under a Festive Christmas Tree. Join us for a Dazzling Collaboration with K11 Where Art meets Retail
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2023 – ‘Tis the season to unwrap joy and indulge in the enchanting world of Ferrero Rocher. As the air fills with the crisp scent of winter and the soft warm glow of lights dance around you, it is time to relax, refresh and immerse in the magic of the holiday season. Get ready to be whisked away into a world wonder at the Golden Christmas Garden located at the Piazza Event Space of K11 Art Mall, presented by Ferrero Rocher and in collaboration with K11 Art Mall, the world’s first Museum-Retail concept brand.