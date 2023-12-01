HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2023 – With the aim of nurturing corporate innovation and inspiring elites from diverse industries to uphold the spirit of breakthrough and innovation, BUSINESS INNOVATOR organized the “2023 Most Innovative Solutions Award” to recognize companies and institutions that have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated unparalleled innovation across various industries. The awards ceremony and dinner were held at Hotel ICON in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures graced the event as officiators and presenters, to exchange exceptional and innovative business solutions for representatives from nearly a hundred companies, resulting in a lively and captivating atmosphere.