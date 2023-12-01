Livestreaming and Affiliate Commerce Hit New Heights on Shopee in 2023

Homegrown Sellers Benefit from Greater Credibility and Endorsements
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 December 2023 – Livestreaming and affiliate commerce have driven greater marketplace inclusion for homegrown sellers and local talents across Shopee’s platform in 2023. Over the last year, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan observed that Malaysians watched over 34 million hours of livestreams on Shopee Live and engaged with local influencer hosts 3.5 billion times. For sellers who realised over 500 thousand Ringgit in sales this year, livestream orders represented between 10 and 40% of total platform orders. Compared to 2022, Shopee saw affiliate-driven orders increase 420%, with the inclusion of more than 20,000 new affiliates in its ecosystem this year.