Tap & Go among first to participate in Hong Kong-Thailand cross-border retail payment service

With multiple offers including limited-time spending rebates, foreign currency exchange handling fee waiver, and complimentary Thailand data roaming pass
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 1 December 2023 – HKT (SEHK: 6823) Under HKT Payment Limited, the Tap & Go1 mobile wallet is supporting the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s FPS x PromptPay QR Payment service as one of the first digital wallets to participate in the linkage between Hong Kong’s FPS and Thailand’s PromptPay, launching a series of offers. From 4 December 2023, Tap & Go users can enjoy the new overseas payment experience while local merchants can accept PromptPay payments2 from Thai tourists via FPS.