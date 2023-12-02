Amazon donates S$100,000 in cash to local NPOs, Delivering Smiles to children in Singapore

Local non-profit organisations Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Fei Yue Family Service Centre and Glyph Community received a cash donation of S$100,000 during the launch of ‘Page to Page: Amazon Singapore Books Pop Up’ at Punggol Regional Library.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 December 2023 – (NASDAQ: AMZN) – In a celebration of literary joy and community impact, Amazon Singapore launched ‘Page to Page: Amazon Singapore Books Pop Up’ at Punggol Regional Library. The launch included beneficiary attendees from local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs), and Guest-of-Honour Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information & Ministry of Health Dr Janil Puthucheary.