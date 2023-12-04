VinBrain to launch AI-centric solutions to save lives and advance precision care at RSNA 2023
CHICAGO, US – Media OutReach – 4 December 2023 – VinBrain, a leading AI HealthTech company based in Vietnam, funded by Vingroup has joined in the largest medical meetings and exhibition of North America, RSNA 2023. Unveiling two impactful AI-centric solutions during the event – DrAid™ Enterprise Data Solution: Centralization, Transformation, Intelligence; and DrAid™ Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment, VinBrain takes major steps forward in innovation, aiming to save more lives and advance precision care for everyone.