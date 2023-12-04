VinBrain to launch AI-centric solutions to save lives and advance precision care at RSNA 2023

Published: December 4, 2023

CHICAGO, US – Media OutReach – 4 December 2023 – VinBrain, a leading AI HealthTech company based in Vietnam, funded by Vingroup has joined in the largest medical meetings and exhibition of North America, RSNA 2023. Unveiling two impactful AI-centric solutions during the event – DrAid™ Enterprise Data Solution: Centralization, Transformation, Intelligence; and DrAid™ Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment, VinBrain takes major steps forward in innovation, aiming to save more lives and advance precision care for everyone.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.