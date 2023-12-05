Correcting and Replacing: Dazzling Avenue of Stars Runway for Louis Vuitton and Pharrell Williams’ First Fashion Show Highlights Hong Kong as World-Class Stage for Mega Events
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2023 – Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars lit up in the glitziest fashion on Friday night (30 November) as French fashion house Louis Vuitton took over the promenade for its first-ever fashion show in the city. Overlooking Hong Kong’s stunning skyline, Victoria Harbour and the revitalised Victoria Dockside, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show was a nod to the city’s cultural vibrancy and nautical past, and showcased Hong Kong’s allure as a world stage for mega, cultural events.