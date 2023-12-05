Daiken Biomedical’s Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex Receive 2023 Japanese Patent for Formulation

Clinical Evidence from the Ministry of Medicine of Japan: Lowering Blood Lipids in 8 Weeks and Maintaining Cardiovascular Health
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2023 – Daiken Biomedical, an international health food manufacturer from Taipei, has a research team consisting of doctors and physicians specializing in various biotechnology fields from the U.S., Japan, and Taiwan to design and create products with the optimal formula. After the research and development done by many doctors on the team and thousands of papers in international journals, as well as multiple stringent safety tests and inspections, the Q10-Natto Plus Red Yeast Rice Complex was developed. This prestigious product was awarded the Japan Patent for a new type of product in 2023. The new product was granted a patent in Japan this year (2023) after a 6 to 8-month examination by the Japan Licensing Agency’s Quality Assurance Panel, which is composed of professionals from various fields. The product met the qualifications of each expert’s assessment before the patent was granted. Daiken is committed to providing safe and effective health and nutritional foods and continues to create healthier products that can be consumed by all.