International business rep.: CISCE establishes platform for global cooperation
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2023 – China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), was held in Beijing recently.
Watch the 39-second video: http://www.ecns.cn/video/2023-12-06/detail-ihcvqepi7488707.shtml
CISCE has established a new platform for global industrial cooperation and communication, said plenty of international enterprises. Their unwavering confidence in the Chinese market propels them to root themselves in this land and to be poised to provide products with higher quality for markets in and out of China.
Watch the 39-second video: http://www.ecns.cn/video/2023-12-06/detail-ihcvqepi7488707.shtml
CISCE has established a new platform for global industrial cooperation and communication, said plenty of international enterprises. Their unwavering confidence in the Chinese market propels them to root themselves in this land and to be poised to provide products with higher quality for markets in and out of China.