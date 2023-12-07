International business rep.: CISCE establishes platform for global cooperation

Published: December 7, 2023

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 December 2023 – China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), was held in Beijing recently.

Watch the 39-second video: http://www.ecns.cn/video/2023-12-06/detail-ihcvqepi7488707.shtml

CISCE has established a new platform for global industrial cooperation and communication, said plenty of international enterprises. Their unwavering confidence in the Chinese market propels them to root themselves in this land and to be poised to provide products with higher quality for markets in and out of China.

