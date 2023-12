Dining event presented by four top-notch chefs to introduce the charm of high-quality food of Niigata prefecture, JAPAN

NIIGATA PREFECTURE, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – Niigata Prefecture held the “Niigata Premium Dining'” event in Singapore that is known as a “food capital” for the first time overseas on November 22and 23disseminating the stories of Niigata’s high-quality food and the culture, history, and climate behind it.