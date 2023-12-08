G-NiiB Oral Microbiome Immunity Formula SIM01 Alleviates Post-COVID-19 Conditions

Clinical Study Published in the Prestigious International Medical Journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – Hong Kong’s leading biomedical and microbiome technology company, G-NiiB GenieBiome, is pleased to announce that a ground-breaking large-scale randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial (“the Trial”) conducted on the efficacy of SIM01, an oral microbiome immunity formula developed by a top-notch medical school in Hong Kong, involving 463 patients who had contracted COVID-19, has strongly proved that the consumption of SIM01, an oral microencapsulated live bacteria formula, could significantly improve the gut microbiota after six months and lead to remarkable alleviation of post-COVID-19 sequelae (“long COVID”), encompassing a range of symptoms affecting different systems and organs. The findings of the Trial were published yesterday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, the most authoritative international medical journal in infectious diseases.