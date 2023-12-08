Gleneagles Hospital Johor Leads The Way In “Neuro-Innovation” At The 2023 MyNIS Annual Scientific Meeting

GHJ hosts a national gathering of neuroscience physicians focusing on crucial aspects of neurointervention, together with MMA and MyNIS.
JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 8 December 2023 – Gleneagles Hospital Johor (GHJ), in collaboration with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Johor Branch, and Malaysia Neurointerventional Society (MyNIS), successfully hosted the “2023 Neuroconference: MyNIS Annual Scientific Meeting” on the 2nd and 3rd of December. This two-day event provided a dynamic platform for professionals across various medical disciplines.