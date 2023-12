K-Festival Ltd is expected to be a leader in spreading Sensational Korean trends

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – The “Korea Festival Singapore 2023” will be hosted by K-Festival Ltd and Snow City. between 16 December 2023 and 25 February 2024, associating with Science Centre Singapore as its venue partner. The festival will be focusing on interacting with visitors and will comprise of four main events: K-Tech Expo, Twinkle, and K-POP Cover Dance Festival.