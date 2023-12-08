Shopee wraps up 2023 with the biggest festive celebration, fulfilling wishes and bringing joy this 12.12 Birthday Sale
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – Shopee closes out the year with its 12.12 Birthday Sale, bringing users’ wishlists to life. This year, 12.12 is set to share the holiday cheer and bring smiles to users as Shopee makes their shopping wishes come true. Shoppers can expect exclusive deals and rewards on their favourite products and brands for all their gifting and festive needs on Shopee, together with a range of festive content and exclusive promotions on Shopee Live.