Y Hotel Hong Kong Commemorates its First Anniversary with Remarkable Offers and Unparalleled Hospitality
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 December 2023 – Y Hotel Hong Kong, a proud member of the prestigious ONYX Hospitality Group’s Mosaic Collection, is thrilled to announce its upcoming one-year anniversary in December. To mark this special occasion, the hotel unveils a panoply of exclusive offers and promotions to woo valued guests worldwide. Guests can experience the epitome of luxury and comfort while enjoying significant savings with a remarkable 25% discount off the Best Available Rate (BAR).