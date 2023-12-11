Opens This December in Singapore

Extraordinary Collaboration: 21st Century Pop Icons BTS Join Forces with Renowned Artist James Jean for Unique Exhibition in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2023 – In an unprecedented showcase of artistic collaboration, acclaimed artist James Jean has joined forces with internationally renowned 21st century pop icons BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) to create a collection of extraordinary exhibits. The <[HYBE INSIGHT] BTS X JAMES JEAN: SEVEN PHASES EXHIBITION>, which unveiled these captivating works alongside the original exhibits of HYBE INSIGHT, the museum of HYBE, has achieved great success in South Korea. After the successful showcases in Frankfurt and Manila, the exhibition will make its next stop in Singapore, starting from December 16, 2023. This highly anticipated event will invite visitors to immerse themselves in the unique and harmonious worlds crafted by these exceptional artists.