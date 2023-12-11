Ricola Launches the First Karaoke Gondola in The World

World premiere in the Jungfrau region (Switzerland)
LAUFEN/GRINDELWALD – Newsaktuell – 11 December 2023 – Riiiiiicolaaaa! The world-famous jingle that needs no introduction. This winter, it resonates through the Swiss Alps, echoing across Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. Guests can now enjoy karaoke-style singing of 36 songs in two exclusively designed cabins of the Männlichen cable car, spanning from Abba to Queen, and Psy to Taylor Swift. This unique experience kicks off the winter fun right at the valley station, turning the wait for the ski slope into an unforgettable adventure. The world premiere took place on December 9, 2023, in Grindelwald, Switzerland.