The 5th Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival Kicks off
QUANZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2023 – The 5th Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival kicked off in Quanzhou on the evening of December 8. The festival was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Fujian Provincial People’s Government, and organized by the Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and Quanzhou Municipal People’s Government. The opening ceremony was graced by Wang Xudong, Member of the CPC Leading Party Members Group of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and Director of the Palace Museum, Zhang Yan, Member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, Kang Tao, Member of the Leading Party Members Group of the Fujian Provincial Government, Zhang Yigong, Secretary of the CPC Quanzhou Municipal Committee, and Xiao Hanhui, Chairman of the Quanzhou Municipal Committee of the CPPCC, as well as guests from home and abroad and representatives from all walks of life. Wang Xudong announced the opening of the 5th Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival.
