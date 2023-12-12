President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vietnam: Catalyzing momentum for Vietnam-China agricultural, forestry, and fishery trade relations
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2023 – China stands as Vietnam’s foremost market for agricultural, forestry, and fishery (AFF) exports, poised to continuously facilitate the official export of a broader range of agricultural products to this dynamic market. The forthcoming visit to Vietnam by the Chinese General Secretary and President Xi Jinping is anticipated to bolster the ties between the two nations, with a particular focus on enhancing agricultural trade.