TCL Pakistan Announces Mega 12.12 Sale with Daraz

Lahore: TCL, Pakistan’s leading LED TV brand, has partnered with e-commerce giant Daraz for its massive 12.12 sale, running from December 12th to 17th, 2023. This exciting event promises huge discounts, free shipping, attractive vouchers, and convenient monthly installments on TCL and Iffalcon products.

Shop Now: https://bit.ly/47eVTX9

“We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Daraz for the 12.12 sale,” said Majid Khan Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan. “This partnership allows us to offer our valued customers unbeatable deals and promotions on our premium televisions, enhancing their shopping experience.”

Customers can browse the official TCL store on Daraz and discover incredible offers on a wide range of televisions and air-conditioners.

The TCL 12.12 sale offers discounts on your favorite TCL and Iffalcon products. Enjoy free shipping on all orders, redeem additional discounts with exclusive vouchers, and make your dream TV purchase easier with convenient monthly installments. It’s a perfect opportunity to save big and enhance your entertainment setup.

As a global leader in the consumer electronics industry, TCL boasts a presence in over 160 countries. The brand is committed to offering Pakistani consumers with premium technology, solidifying its position as a key player in the local electronics market.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to upgrade your entertainment experience with TCL and Daraz’s 12.12 sale! Visit the official TCL store on Daraz today.

