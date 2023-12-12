Vinpearl Golf: Embarking on a Global Odyssey of Excellence
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 December 2023 – In an extraordinary convergence of 60 globally renowned golf legends and hundreds of golf enthusiasts from across the globe, Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 has etched a unique mark on the international stage. Nestled against the picturesque backdrop of Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, this remarkable event stands as a testament to Vinpearl Golf’s commitment to excellence, transcending the realms of competitive prowess and embracing an unparalleled resort experience amidst the breathtaking allure of Hon Tre.
A Golf Extravaganza at Vinpearl Nha Trang
Initiating within the esteemed Legends Tour, a premier professional golf tour in Europe, the revered golfing legends commenced their journey to claim the championship cup from the iconic Tram Huong Tower, symbolizing the heart of Khanh Hoa. The procession gracefully wound along the Tran Phu coastal road, circumscribing Nha Trang port in VinFast VF 9 vehicles, receiving an awe-inspiring welcome from the sports community at Hon Tre.
From November 28 to December 2, 2023, Vinpearl Nha Trang hosted a spectacle of competition, witnessing 60 golf “legends,” including luminaries such as Euan McIntosh, Emanuele Canonica, John Price, James Kingston, Adilson Da Silva, Stephen Dodd, Joakim Haeggman, Peter Baker, and Markus Brier. This historic event marked the inaugural hosting of a European professional golf tournament in Southeast Asia.
After two days of Pro-Am camaraderie with Vietnamese and international golfers, the legendary golfers embarked on three riveting official rounds. Adilson da Silva, the Brazilian maestro, displayed exceptional form, leading the scoreboard after the initial two days and continuing his stellar performance on the final day to claim a deserving victory. The accolades included the Dong Son Bronze Drum replica trophy—a poignant symbol of Vietnamese tradition—and a prize package valued at an impressive 93,500 USD.
