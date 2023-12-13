Education in Conflict Zones: Advancing Technology for Learning in Chad
N’DJAMENA, CHAD – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 December 2023 – Amid an escalating refugee crisis and the strain it imposes on Chad’s education system, the research initiative led by War Child and funded by GPE KIX, explores the expansion of technology for education, notably the Can’t Wait to Learn program. The initiative’s aim is to improve and ensure continuity of children’s learning for displaced children in conflict affected regions through engaging technology.