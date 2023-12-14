2023 financial market review — by Octa

In 2023, high interest rates caused global equities to fall, depreciating emerging market currencies and slowing global growth. Military conflicts reached the highest level since the Cold War, affecting capital markets. In this article, Octa analysts take readers back to the events of 2023 and explain the underlying patterns along the way.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA –14 December 2023 –In 2023, the economic situation was primarily influenced by inflation, remaining above the targets set by policymakers. Given the harmful nature of elevated inflation, central banks pursued aggressive monetary policies.