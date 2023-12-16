Steak House Specially Launched 2 Christmas Party Packages

BANGKOK,

THAILAND – Media OutReach – 25 August 2020 – Lightnet Pte. Ltd., a

Singapore-based Fintech company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

with SEBA Bank, a FINMA-licensed Swiss Bank to provide a seamless, secure and accessible

bridge between digital and traditional assets, in a bid to strengthen the Lightnet

Group’s remittance settlement capability.

With

the MOU in effect, SEBA Bank will serve as the banking counterparty for the Lightnet

Group, enabling settlements, correspondences and remittances uniquely in both fiat

and digital currencies. SEBA Bank will also act as an alternative settlement

banking network, account and custodian as well as the settlement bank for money

transfer operators (MTOs) in digital currencies.

Using

the Velo Protocol, a blockchain financial protocol developed by Velo Labs,

Lightnet Group will provide remittance services across Southeast Asia for

millions of unbanked migrant workers. This will allow a bypassing of the global

remittance industry — a trillion USD market characterised by high transaction

fees, fragmentation and unreliable payment routes — conversely providing lower

fees, faster transactions and broader coverage. Lightnet Group has also planned

to introduce multi-currency virtual accounts to address the inefficiencies of

global trade finance.

“The

partnership with SEBA has significantly enhanced the efficiency and

interoperability of settlements between digital currency and the real world,”

comments Chatchaval Jiaravanon, Co-founder and Chairman of Lightnet Group. “Drawing

on our complementary strengths with SEBA Bank, our new joint venture entity in

Singapore will be poised to serve both retail and institutional investors from

the globe with a more transparent and secure settlement solution.”

Matthew

Alexander, Head of Asset Tokenization of SEBA Bank, comments: “We are delighted to forge this

partnership with Lightnet Group and be part of the vibrant fintech landscape

that Southeast Asia represents. Asia is a promising market not only because

of its size but especially because of the affinity of the people towards

digital services and digital assets.”

Guido

Bühler, CEO SEBA Bank, states “Asset Tokenization is an important pillar of

SEBA Bank — the combination of Asia and stable coin is a fantastic

constellation. SEBA is proud to help offering remittance services to many

people who were cut-off from the traditional banking system. This is a big step

towards the future of banking.”

Velo

Labs, backed by ten leading Asian conglomerates, is the first decentralized

credit and settlement network in Asia and one of the first “Federated Financial

Networks” to bridge digital and real-world settlement. Velo Labs’ blockchain

protocol allows partners to safely and securely transfer value between each

other with maximised efficiency and transparency. Currently, it serves business

partners in the remittance and money transfer markets of Southeast Asia.

Lightnet Group will be able to offer its services without the users having to

directly interact with the Velo Protocol or VELO tokens.

Tridbodi

Arunanondchai, Co-founder and Group CEO of Lightnet Group adds that “Velo will also serve as a

bridge asset, not only for enabling both cross-chain liquidity and on-chain to

off-chain liquidity and settlement, in a seamless and frictionless fashion.”

SEBA

Bank´s partnership with Lightnet Group marks their first foray into Southeast

Asian markets via Thailand. Earlier in January, Lightnet Group raised USD 31.2

million in a Series A financing round backed by eight Asian conglomerates,

including prolific investors such as UOB Venture Management, Seven Bank,

Uni-President Asset Holdings, HashKey Capital, Hopeshine Ventures, Signum

Capital, Du Capital and Hanwha Investment and Securities. The Group aims to

carry out its first live transaction in the Q4 this year.

About Lightnet Group

Lightnet Pte. Ltd. is a

Singapore-headquartered fintech company with the purpose of empowering

underbanked populations and SME trade finance with an inclusive international

remittance ecosystem. The Lightnet Group adopts Velo as its Blockchain protocol

and positions itself as the next generation clearing and settlement network

across the Asia Pacific region by leveraging blockchain and connecting existing

financial systems with its network of cash agents and wallets. The Lightnet

Group’s initial focus will be on Southeast Asia remittances which it estimates

to be in excess of USD 150 billion per annum.

www.lightnet.io

About SEBA Bank

SEBA Bank is a

pioneer in the financial industry, building a progressive technological bridge

between the digital and traditional asset worlds.

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, SEBA was

one of the first financial institutions with a focus on digital assets and

cryptocurrencies to receive a Swiss banking and securities dealer license in

August 2019. SEBA offers a wide range of banking services meeting the highest security

and compliance standards. SEBA enables clients to invest, safekeep and trade in

digital and traditional assets as well as borrow against these assets and issue

tokens — all out of an integrated and end-to-end banking platform.

www.seba.swiss