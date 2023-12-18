A Treatment Option for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients with BRAFV600E Mutation in Singapore
Targeted therapy regimen, BRAFTOVI® (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab, included on MOH Cancer Drug List, for the treatment of adult patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer who have received prior systemic therapy.
SUMMARY OF KEY POINTS
- BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab has been included on MOH CDL, for patients with BRAFV600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer who have received prior systemic therapy.
- Singaporeans & Permanent Residents can claim using MediShield Life and withdraw from MediSave from their CPF accounts.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2023 – Pierre Fabre Singapore receives approval from the Ministry of Health (“MOH”), Singapore, for the listing of BRAFTOVI on the Cancer Drug List (“CDL”).1
