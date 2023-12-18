Infobip unveils AI Hub for AI-driven conversational customer experiences
- AI Hub enables businesses to build conversational customer experiences that solve business problems and generate results
- Infobip now integrates advanced analytics and generative AI within its rich SaaS portfolio to provide a comprehensive platform for digital transformations and conversational experiences
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 December 2023 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has launched AI Hub, a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) overhaul of its platform to help businesses create seamless end-to-end conversational experiences across the whole customer journey.