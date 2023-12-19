Digitalization is creating new technology jobs in industries, new Schneider Electric report shows

New Free COVID-19 Protection Provides Extra and Lengthened Coverage

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 June 2020 – In the face of the pandemic, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific)

Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) continues to work in tandem with the community

by mitigating health risks through an extra COVID-19 Protection benefit added to

insurance plans in its “360o

Protection Series“. From now until 31 July 2020, upon successful enrolment in either

LovePet Insurance, MaidSafe Insurance1, HomeSafe Protection

Insurance or Personal Accident Insurance through the Blue Cross HK App using the

promotional code “HEALTH”, customers can enjoy not only a first year premium

discount of up to 50%2, but also a free additional COVID-19

Protection benefit, including a cash allowance of up to HK$36,000 and an extended

coverage period until 31 December 2020. Customers who enrol in designated plans3

will also be entitled to a Blue Cross Reusable Mask Set.

Customers who successfully enrol in either Maidsafe Insurance, HomeSafe Protection Insurance or LovePet Insurance online will be entitled to a Blue Cross Reusable Mask Set. First-come, first-served and while stocks last.

Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, “COVID-19 continues

to spread around the world and has yet to come to an end. At Blue Cross, we always

care deeply about our customers and fully understand their worries. We are therefore

going the extra mile to add a free COVID-19 Protection benefit to our insurance

plans in the 360o Protection Series, providing customers with

extended coverage periods and all-round additional support to help them face

the health risks with greater ease.”

The free additional COVID-19 Protection in respective insurance

plans :

Hospital Cash Allowance

Benefit (applicable to MaidSafe Insurance1, HomeSafe

Insurance, Personal Accident Insurance and Job Changer Medical Protection): In

the unfortunate event that the eligible insured is confined in hospital with confirmed

diagnosis of COVID-19 within the coverage period, the benefit payable is HK$800

per day up to a maximum of 45 days.

Veterinary Consultation

and/or Checkup Benefit (applicable to LovePet Insurance): The insured

pet can enjoy one-time free Veterinary Consultation and/or Checkup that

includes routine and preventive checkup, consultation or preventive vaccination.

Pet Love Cash Allowance (applicable

to LovePet Insurance): During the coverage period, if the insured pet tests

positive for COVID-19 or is sent to quarantine by the authorities because of a

suspected COVID-19 infection, or the pet owner or his/her family member(s)

residing with the insured pet is confirmed to have been infected by COVID-19,

Blue Cross will provide a Pet Love Cash Allowance of HK$2,000.

Mr. Wan added, “We also recognise the varying degrees of impact the

pandemic has on all walks of life, with the working class bearing the brunt of

it. According to the Census and Statistics Department, Hong Kong’s unemployment

rate recently reached a 10-year high of 5.2%, which means it may take job seekers

and job changers longer to find a new job. For this reason, our Job Changer

Medical Protection provides the insured with an extra coverage period of up to

3 months. If customers enrol in a plan with a 6-month coverage period, they will

now get an additional coverage of 3 months. In other words, together with the

original coverage, customers can enjoy medical coverage for a total of 9 months,

which can help fill the health protection gap during their employment break.”

For more details about the COVID-19

Protection and promotional offer, please visit Blue Cross website at

www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.

Remarks: Applicable to Plan B & C. The promotional offer is

subject to relevant terms and conditions. Applicable to LovePet

Insurance, Maidsafe Insurance (all plans) and HomeSafe Protection Insurance. The

Reusable Mask Set is available while stocks last on a first-come-first-served

basis.

Disclaimers:

This press

release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press

release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation

to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross

(Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia,

Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in

any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or

licensees.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross

(Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a member of The Bank of East Asia

Group. With over 50 years

of operational

experience

in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including

medical, travel

and general insurance, which cater to the

needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2019, Blue Cross was

assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer

credit rating of “a” by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm

specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please

access www.ambest.com.