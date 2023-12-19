GEODIS recognized with Best Service Award by Schneider Electric China

Multinational, French-owned digital automation and energy management solutions company, Schneider Electric, has presented GEODIS with its 2023 Best Service Award in China.
SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2023 – The award is in recognition of the international transport and logistics provider’s consistent ability to deliver to Schneider improved end-customer satisfaction, reliable service and reduced transit times. In 2022, having had a long-term supplier relationship with Schneider, GEODIS won a three-year contract for airfreight services between France and China, and in overcoming a challenging market environment, proved worthy of this major supplier award.